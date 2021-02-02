Ryan Michael Oliver of Mattituck died on Jan. 28, 2021. He was 16 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at True Light Church, 1850 Main Bayview Road, Southold, New York 11971. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at True Light Church and Pastor Keith Benson will be officiating. The family will receive visitors before the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed

For further information regarding access to the livestream and the memorial fund that has been, please visit the DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home’s website.

SHARE
RiverheadLOCAL
RiverheadLOCAL