Ryan Michael Oliver of Mattituck died on Jan. 28, 2021. He was 16 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at True Light Church, 1850 Main Bayview Road, Southold, New York 11971. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at True Light Church and Pastor Keith Benson will be officiating. The family will receive visitors before the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed

For further information regarding access to the livestream and the memorial fund that has been, please visit the DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home’s website.