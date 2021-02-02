Timothy J. O’Leary of Westhampton, formerly of East Quogue and Riverhead, died on Jan. 31, 2021 at Westhampton Care Center. He was 83 years old.

He was born on July 2, 1937 in Hempstead to John and Anne (Commerfort) O’Leary. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1956. He then served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.

After his service he worked as a title search for Suffolk County. His hobbies included college basketball specifically Saint John’s and golf.

He was predeceased by his wife Jane. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Pat Waski and Irene Grodski and brother-in-law Louis Waski.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. A private interment will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Southampton.