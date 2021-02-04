In Memoriam

Dennis W. Skarka Sr. of Hurleyville, New York, formerly of Riverhead, died suddenly in his sleep on Feb. 4, 2019 at the age of 69.

He was born on April 26, 1949, the first of four children born to William and Ann Skarka.

He was the owner of Catskill Fly Shop and Fishing Adventures in Roscoe, New York.

Dennis left behind two beautiful children, Kirsten Skarka of Long Island and Dennis W. Skarka Jr. of Florida, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was also survived by his sister, Diane Johnson of North Carolina and his brother, Danny Skarka, of California and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Douglas Skarka.

He was a Vietnam war veteran, who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his service.

Before opening Catskill Fly Shop in Roscoe, he was a substance abuse counselor. He held previous positions as a New York State correction officer and a New York State Campus Police officer (Farmingdale.) In his 20s, Dennis aspired to be a radio announcer and had a brief career on at a Babylon radio station.

Dennis was well-known as a die-hard fly fisherman but what some may not know was he was a fur trapper on Long Island in the 1970s. He would trap muskrat, fox and raccoon and prepare the pelts in his garage. He sold the furs to a dealer on Long Island.

He had a dry but amusing sense of humor and was someone who would always “tell it like it is.” His family said “You either loved him or you hated him, however many chose to love him.”

At his request, Dennis’ ashes were scattered across Neversink River in upstate New York.

RIP, Dad. You are forever in our hearts.