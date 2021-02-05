Gerard J. “Jerry” Buckley of Wading River died on Feb. 3, 2021. He was 74 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Axis Church in Medford. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.