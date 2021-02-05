Janice M. Pfeifer of Riverhead died on Jan. 26, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 82 years old.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1939 in Riverhead to Chester Kristopowitz and Alice (Raynor) Jeneski. She worked as a homemaker. Her hobbies included bowling and gardening.

She is survived by her husband John, children Jim Fogarty, Jeanne Giustra, Jeffrey Hojenski, Joseph Hojenski, Jason Hojenski, James Pfeifer and John Pfeifer, sisters Carol Gustafson, Alice Bender and Loretta Jeneski-Degan, nine grandchildren and one great-granchild.

Cremation will be private. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.