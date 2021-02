Mary E. Gebhardt of East Moriches died on Feb. 3, 2021. She was 67 years old.

She was born on July 6, 1953 in Brooklyn to Margaret (Hellenbeck) and Christian Gebhardt.

She is survived by her siblings Grace Redden, Rita Williamson and Christian, three nieces and two nephews.

The family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.