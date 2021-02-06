Sound Avenue between Doctors Path and Roanoke Avenue is closed due to a serious car accident this morning.

A two-car crash just east of Dolphin Way was reported to the Riverhead Police Department just after 8 a.m.

A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to transport one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Riverhead Town Police detectives are at the scene investigating. A New York State Police accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The road will be closed while the investigation continues.