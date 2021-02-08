Dorothy Denario of Flanders died on Feb. 3, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 65 years old.

She was born on May 31, 1955 in Queens to Frank and Marie (Gallicchio) Denario. She was the owner of Dory’s Day Care in Flanders. Her hobbies included collecting Barbie dolls.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother of Flanders, her son John of Flanders, and sisters, Anne Marie Fisher of Flanders, Nora Ortiz of Stamford, New York and Kathleen of Oneonta, New York.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.