Susan E. Jacobs-Siemerling of Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2021. She was 80 years old.

She was born on April 2, 1940 in Brooklyn to Esther (Stein) and Edward Mindes. After high school, she went on to attain her Bachelors Degree from Queens College. She worked as a secretary for 30 years at Mullen Motors in Southold.

Sue is survived by her husband Arthur Siemerling, children Janet Jacobs-Jackowski and Barbara Jacobs and granddaughter Maya Jackowski.

The family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.