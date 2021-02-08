Wilbur A. Verity of Southold, formerly of Baldwin, New York, died on Feb. 1, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was 89 years old.

He was born on April 27, 1931 in Freeport, NY to Olive (Southard) and Wilbur A. Verity Sr. He married Carlece Kay Pearsall on Jan. 28, 1951 at Calvary Protestant Church in Baldwin. They lived in Baldwin before moving to Southold in 1971. He worked as a home contractor and was employed by Sunrise Bus Co. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

He was predeceased by his wife and his sister Alice Altman. He is survived by his children Scott (Patti) of Mattituck, Duane of Marion, Illinois and William (Sandy) of Morrisonville, NY and grandchildren Jacelyn Annett, Andrew Caswell (Dana), Mark, Kyle and Evelyn.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.