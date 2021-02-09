Margaret V. Bell of Riverhead died on Jan. 19, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 91 years old.

She was born on April 9, 1929 in Riverhead to James and WillieAnn (Jones) Gaines. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1947.

She worked as a housecleaner in the Quogue area. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her hobbies included reading and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Aaron and daughter Margaret. She is survived by her children Jacqueline Robinson of Riverhead and Joanne of Riverhead, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren.

The cremation was private. Interment was held on Jan. 25 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.