Perry V. Conklin Jr. of Aquebogue died on Feb. 6, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 85 years old.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1935 in Greenport to Perry Sr. and Marion (Simpson) Conklin. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1953.

He worked as a farmer and for Northville Industries and Riverhead Town Highway Department. He was a member of the Jamesport Fire Department for 62 years, the Riverhead Moose Lodge for more than 50 years and Saint Isidore Church. His hobbies included Native American artifacts, growing long handle gourds and gardening.

He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Lantz. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Blanche (Urban), children Adele LeBorgne (David) of Portland, Maine, Jane (John) of Florida and Perrilynn Baldelli (Alan) of Manorville, grandchildren Gregory, Kyle, Alanna and Ashley and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church. Interment will follow at Sound Avenue Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Jamesport Fire Department Scholarship Fund or Saint Isidore Church.