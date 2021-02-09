The Riverhead Business Improvement District and Peconic Bay Medical Center are teaming up again for another double-impact fundraiser aimed at supporting frontline hospital workers and downtown Riverhead’s small businesses, all facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan: raise funds through public donations, purchase Riverhead BID’s new “Downtown Dollars” gift cards (unveiled December 2020), then distribute the cards to Peconic Bay Medical Center’s frontline workers. The gift card donation will allow essential staff working all shifts and departments at the hospital to obtain meals, goods and services from participating Riverhead BID district businesses and all 1,490 active employees will be included in the raffle.

This is the second ‘Downtown Double’ fundraiser shared by the BID and PBMC. In the spring of 2020, the team raised $32,911 and purchased 658 $50 gift cards from downtown restaurants and through a lottery process distributed them to hospital employees.

“The heroic work being done by the staff at the Medical Center would not be possible without the generous support from our community,” PBMC executive director Amy Loeb said. “We are thankful for all those who participate in programs like this to support our healthcare heroes.”

The effort is organized by BID president Steven Shauger, BID executive director Kristy Verity, PBMC Foundation special gift officer Darrien Garay and PBMC Foundation advisor Maureen Brady-Curzio.

Gift card information, including a list of participating businesses, can be found at downtownriverhead.org.

“Downtown businesses have shown tremendous resiliency during this pandemic and the support of our community has made an invaluable positive impact,” Shauger said.

“Downtown Riverhead is looking to come out of this stronger than ever, and the Downtown Double Fundraiser provides the perfect platform for community members to support both our frontline essential workers and also the business owners that make Downtown Riverhead the great place that it is,” he said.

The Richard & Mary Morrison Foundation has generously donated $10,000 to kick-start this year’s program. (The Foundation also made an initial donation of $5,000 to the 2020 campaign.)

“In this historic crisis in America, it is imperative to honor, applaud and show our deep appreciation to our frontline heroes and angels,” Richard and Mary Morrison said. “Respectfully, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Tax-deductible donations may be made online at https://www.northwellcommunity.org/campaign/Riverhead-Downtown-Double .

Checks should be made out to PBMC Foundation and mailed to PBMC Foundation Office 1 Heroes Way Riverhead, New York 11901