Kendall H. Brautigam of Riverhead died on Jan. 19, 2021 at his home. He was 63 years old.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1957 in Mineola to Robert W. and Elizabeth (Hearn) Brautigam. He grew up in East Williston and spent his summers in New Suffolk. He went to the Wheatley School in Old Westbury, New York and then to the University of Hartford in Conneticut.

After college, Kendall moved to San Francisco and worked in the family business with his sister. He moved back to New York 20 years later and worked in the food service industry and then for a local bank. His hobbies included boating, entertaining his friends and family and holding a special meal during the holidays with extended family members and friends.

He is survived by his brothers Steven and Douglas of New Jersey and his sister Betsy of Georgia.

A memorial service is pending at this time.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.