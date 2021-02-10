Marilyn V. Stahl of Calverton died on Feb. 5, 2021 at her home. She was 80 years old.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1940 to Albert and Marie (Gardini) Rolleri. She graduated from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey in 1957.

She was the owner of Studio East Boutique in Northport for 35 years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. She was a member of the Riverhead Garden Club, the Centerport Garden Clubs, and many organizations in the Northport/Huntington area. An avid gardener, she won many garden club awards and was featured on the cover of House & Garden magazine. In addition to gardening, her hobbies included, traveling, Bible study, reading and family time.

She was predeceased by her husband Barney. She is survived by her brother Ronald (Beverlee) Rolleri of New Jersey, her nieces, Renee (Matt Goldman) Rolleri of New York City, Bobbi Ann Stahl of Huntington, Lisa (Billy) Denis of Huntington and her nephew Robert Stahl Jr. of Huntington.

Cremation will be private. A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.