Steven “Kato” Jackson of Riverhead died on Feb. 10, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 63 years old.

He was born July 30, 1957 in Riverhead to Barbara and Harry “Ex” Jackson. He was a long-time member of the Riverhead Sportsman Club. His hobbies included golf, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son Steven Jr., sister Susan (Joe) of Salem, Massachusetts and brother Harry Jr. (Brenda) of Marion, Maryland.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date during the summer. Memorial donations in Steve’s name may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.