A winter weather advisory for freezing rain and ice accumulations remains in effect until 10 a.m.

A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain this will leave additional ice accumulations of a light glaze, according to the National Weather Service.

Riverhead Highway crews were out overnight salting the roads, Highway Superintendent George Woodson said this morning.

Expect very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges if you venture out this morning. Slow down and use extra caution.