Agnes Jones Terry Economos of Riverhead died on Feb. 14, 2021. She was 89 years old.

She was born in Southampton to Walter and Theresa (Hugel) Jones. She was valedictorian of Sacred Hearts School and graduated from Southampton High School in 1949. She also took classes in psychology and education at Suffolk County Community College.

After graduating from high school, she worked at Corwith Pharmacy in Southampton. She also worked at a nursery school, as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School and as a secretary to Riverhead Town Police Department’s Juvenile Aid Bureau where she worked until she retired.

She was a member of the Redancers Dance Studio, Riverhead-Jamesport Homemakers, Red Hat Society, the leader of a Girl Scout troop and volunteered to do bingo at the Peconic Bay Medical Center Skilled Nursing. Her hobbies included seamstress, ballroom dance classes, travel, babysitting grandchildren and walking the sidewalks of downtown Riverhead and Tanger Mall with her husband. She donated her extensive hat collection to The Retreat Boutique Gift Store in Bridgehampton and also donated her many craft and sewing items to various charities.

She was predeceased by her first husband George Terry, her second husband Constantino Economos, stepson Michael, and siblings Dorothy, Theresa, Ethel and Louis. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Robert) Bocksel and Cathy (Michael) Caruccio, grandchildren Bradley, Lexi, Nicholas (Kristen), Richard and Emily Rebecca, two great-grandchildren, step-daughter in law Christine and brother Thomas of Shingletown, California.

A wake will take place Saturday morning, Feb. 20 McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home followed by a Mass at St Isidore’s Church in Riverhead. Private interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

