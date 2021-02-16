Diana Binkis of Hampton Bays, formerly of Calverton, died on Feb. 8, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 54 years old.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1967 in Riverhead to Adam and Miguelina (Ramos) Binkis. She gradated from Riverhead High School in 1985. She worked as a cook and waitress at the Modern Snack Bar in Aquebogue. Her hobbies included reading and family.

She is survived by her children Nicholle Reynolds of Hampton Bays, Jesse Reynolds of Southampton and Chase Hale of Hampton Bays, father, brother Jerffrey of Maryland and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. at Saint Johns Cemetery in Riverhead.