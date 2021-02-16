Ethel Jane Shea (née Heinz) of Westhampton, formerly of Mattituck, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was 88 years old.

She was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 14, 1932.

She married Raymond F. Shea on May 19, 1956 in Hicksville. They moved to Mooresville, North Carolinain 1990 and then to Bridegville, Delaware in 1994. She moved to Westhampton in November 2020.

She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, past-president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the Reliance Grange #58 and the Bridgeville Senior Center.

Predeceased by her husband on Oct. 4, 2020 and a son, Raymond P. Shea, she is survived by her sons, Edward of Quogue and Michael (Kathleen) of Riverhead. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dawn Steffens (Billy) of Quogue, Luke of Riverhead, Tyler (Nikoleta) of Riverhead, Spencer of Riverhead, Timothy of New Paltz, New York, Adam of Quogue and Ryan of Riverhead and by two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Hunter Steffens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.