Ida M. Hilliker of Jamesport died Feb. 10, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 85. years old

She was born on March 1, 1935, in Carroll, Maine to Guy and Myrtle Ripley. She was a homemaker for many years. She worked at Gabrielsen Greenhouses in Jamesport and later worked for Riverhead School District in the school lunch program until she retired in 1997.

Her hobbies gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR. She spent many years traveling in an RV to NASCAR tracks across the country.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Guy Ripley, Robert Ripley, Loring Ripley, Anthony Ripley, John Ripley, Betty Amborn and Clara Rediker. She is survived by her her husband of 67 years, Gene; children, Thomas (Christine), Barbara Van Houten (Michael), Kim Costantini (Robert) and Suzanne Ellwood; grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Meredith, Kyle and Kayla; by six great-grandchildren; and by sisters, Selma Bonin, Sylvia Frankowski and Polly Bonin.

A graveside funeral service for family and friends was held on Feb. 13 at the Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or the Kanas Center for Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.