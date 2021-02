Leon D. Milden, Sr. of Riverhead died on Feb. 11, 2021 at home. He was 93 years old.



Viewing services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Home-going services will be held after at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.