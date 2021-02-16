William Charles Berenger of Riverhead died on Feb. 14, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75 years old.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1945 in Queens to William Charles Berenger and Edna Mae Graham. He graduated from CUNY Queens College with an associates degree, from SUNY Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in business and completed a two-year post graduate degree. He was granted a gold key in the National Honors Society.

He worked as a copy boy for the New York Times, in commercial collections and with taxes. He was a Sunday school teacher for the United Methodist Church in Ronkonkoma. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Riverhead. He was a vice grand of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and grand marshall of the Roanoke Lodge Number 462 of the I.O.O.F.

He was predeceased by son Willie C. and step-son Joseph M. Borchart. He is survived by his spouse of 41 years Adele (Kroll), daughters Laura Berenger-Barry and Suzanne, step-daughter Eileen Borchart and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Closing prayers will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the funeral home from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will be held at Riverhead United Methodist Church at 11 am. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

