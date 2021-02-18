Joseph Casmir Pipczynski Sr. of Riverhead died on Feb. 17, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84 years old.

He was born on March 4, 1936 in Greenport to Zigmund Pipczynski and Monica Miezianka. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1955. He was a three-sport athlete. His accolades on the football field earned him the nickname “Crazy Legs,” leading the 1953 team to the Rutgers Trophy as the best high school football team in Suffolk County.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and upon discharge became a member of the Riverhead Police Department. After his time in the department, he worked for Grumman Aerospace Corporation where he where he supported the E-2C Hawkeye aircraft as the lead radar technician. He worked there for 32 years and retired in 1995.

He was a 63-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department and served as captain of the Eagle Hose Company. He annually supported the fire prevention initiative for Riverhead youth.

His hobbies included playing golf with his friends, driving his golf cart around the Brook as the designated mayor of the block, tending to his lawn and watching his grandchildren grow up and start their own families.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Louise (Hubbard); children Maria Szczygiel (Phil), Joe (Lori), Jim (Kim), Michelle and Maureen McKay (Steve); grandchildren Aubrey, Sarah Fagan (Joe), Joey III (Suz), Kalei Park (Travis), James Jr. (Stacy), Neil, Nick, Kyle, Brooke and Bree; three great-grandsons and a brother, Tom (Lorraine) of Seaford.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. Memorial donations may be made to Independent Group Home Living (IGHL) Foundation, 221 North Sunrise Service Road, Manorville, NY 11949.