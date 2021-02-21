Mrs. Mirabell’s second grade class from St. John Paull II Regional School had numerous virtual community service volunteer speakers take time to speak to the students on “Virtual Career Day.” A topic much relevant in today times was about Covid-19 where a pharmacist explained the COVID-19 vaccine and the carious points of distribution centers. They learned from a front-line nurse about PPE equipment and the services provided to patients in the hospitals. An educational forum for the students in these trying times.

Interested in volunteering and being part of the community? Riverhead residents are encouraged to make a difference by applying to become a member of the Riverhead Free Library Board of Trustees. Application deadline is March 5, 2021. Check out their website and download the application or call the library at 631-727-3228 to request an application.

To learn about becoming an East End Hospice Volunteer or for details on the next volunteer support group meeting you can contact Susan DiSario at 631-288-8400 or email [email protected] [email protected].

Working to fight hunger in our community is the theme that St. Isidore’s Church food pantry is hoping the community will participate on February 26 to March 31 at Stop & Shop. The food pantry will receive a $1 for every Bloomin- 4- Good Bouquet of flowers with the red circle sticker purchased. Pick up a bouquet for yourself and while at it a bouquet to make someone’s day too!

The Women of the Moose, 51 Madison Street will be having an “Afternoon of Tea” fundraiser on Sunday, March 7 limited to 25 attendees at $25 per person. The menu consists of Lady Gray regular and decaf and Chai teas, chicken salad w grapes on rye bread, egg salad on white bread, roast beef on whole grain with horseradish sauce, cucumber and cream cheese on white bread and turkey with cranberry sauce on pumpernickel bread. An assortment of desserts of pecan pie, brownie, fruit cake, date nut bread and cream cheese and pound cake. They will also have a small Chinese Auction at the tea and a 50/50 raffle too. Call Carol at 631-281-0278 to get your tickets today! You can bring your own tea cup if you like.

Its official as of May 1, 2021 there will be changes coming to the Riverhead Moose Lodge #1742 on Madison Street. The Moose Lodge will be “One Moose” meaning women and men will no longer be separated. Both men and women will work together on all lodge decisions as a new era has come to the lodge. If you are interested in joining this wonderful organization google Riverhead Moose or check out their Facebook page too.

The Suffolk County Libertarian Party holding a food drive through February 28. Donations of dry and canned goods will be donated to the Helping Hands Mission to be distributed to community in need. You can drop off items at 1500 Main Road in Jamesport. Covid-19 has impacted the food pantries and we can all be a part of helping hands by donating to those in need.

An update on Father Peter formerly of St. Isidore’s Church and currently at St. Agnes Church in Greenport regarding St. John’s Place Homeless Shelter fundraiser. He thanks all those who have helped with your generosity letting him continue its mission. The weather conditions impacted more guests than usual that they had to open classrooms as well. They change the bedding linens and towels every day and had to purchase more as well as sleeping bags and also mattresses were worn out and ten were bought. He continues to ask for your help for donations to allow the program to pay for utilities and necessities to keep sheltering during the winter months. If you can send a check to St. Agnes Church, 523 Front Street, Greenport, NY 11944 it would be much appreciated. In your check memo line please write St. John’s Place and maybe a note to thank him and the volunteers who are dedicated to serving those in need.

Its that time of the year that the female goats are giving birth and Hal Goodale has his hands full trying to keep the farm going and attending to the mother goats needs at this busy time of the year. We aren’t talking one or two its more like a couple of dozen.

Please keep Texas in your prayers at this time with the hardship they are experiencing as many of them have no heat or water in their residences due to the winter storms they are having. My friends are weathering this occurrence the best they can and being from New York they are toughening it out and said it has been such an ordeal for all the residents and will be for the days to come until they can restore the electricity and water utilities. Mother nature is storming away these days!

Happy birthday wishes to Mary Kenter and Greg Hulse on February 20; Delanie Warner and Paula Smith on February 21; Brian Cheshire and Supervisor Yvette Aguiar on February 22; Nick Grefe, Michael Doroski, Candee Loper, Shaun Bulak and Jocelyn Halikias on February 22; Bill Kelly, Sr., Sandra Doroski and Christina Sacchitello, Jeffrey Paulick and Jean Marie Costello-Quinn on February 23; Dot Madonia on February 24; Dawn Jasinski and Sharon Anderson, Nes Kramer on February 25; Melinda Young, David Lantz, Yolanda Thompson and Lynda Myrden on February 26; Leah Sparrow and Crischelle Langhorne on February 27; Joe Berezny on February 28; Pat Bloss on March 1; David Paulos and Tom Lynch on March 2; Jason Raynor on March 3; June Behr on March 5; Jesse May and Max Gajowskiu on March 6. Enjoy your special day.

Get well wishes to Mary Dabrowski, Richie Campbell and Bertha Kulesa.