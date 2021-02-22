Anne Kruszon Doroski of Calverton died on Feb. 19, 2021 at Acadia Nursing Facility in Riverhead. She was 89 years old.

She was born on June 22, 1931 in Calverton to John Alphons Kruszon and Sophie Ruskowski. She graduated from high school. She worked as a secretary for the Shoreham-Wading River School District.

She was predeceased by her husband Wesley. She is survived by her partner Anthony Pira, children David, Marie Metts, Elizabeth and Leslie (Robert) McDowell, grandsons Robert, Zachary and Brandon and brothers Peter and Thomas.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.