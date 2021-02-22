John Milano of Calverton died on Feb. 18, 2021 at his home. He was 59 years old.

He was born in Queens to Orazio Milano and Rose Staffieri. He graduated from high school. He worked as a police officer for the 77th Precinct for the New York Police Department in Brooklyn.

He is survived by his daughter Rosemarie (Sean) Burrowes, three grandchildren, sister Camille Chambers and ex-partner Annmarie Keane.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A closing prayer will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m. After, a mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home website.