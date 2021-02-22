The next part of the Parent University hosted by Riverhead Central School District entitled “Social-Emotional Support for Students and Families” will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
The event will feature workshops about self-care, time management, social-emotional resources for families, mindfulness practices, balancing screen time, understanding teenagers, COVID-19 care and concert, the power of words and promoting positive behavior.
Those interested in participating may register for the event via the school district’s website.
The Parent University series is a nine-part webinar that aims to connect parents with the school and community resources to help them with challenges and obstacles they may face.
Source: Riverhead Central School District press release
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.