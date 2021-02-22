The next part of the Parent University hosted by Riverhead Central School District entitled “Social-Emotional Support for Students and Families” will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

The event will feature workshops about self-care, time management, social-emotional resources for families, mindfulness practices, balancing screen time, understanding teenagers, COVID-19 care and concert, the power of words and promoting positive behavior.

Those interested in participating may register for the event via the school district’s website.

The Parent University series is a nine-part webinar that aims to connect parents with the school and community resources to help them with challenges and obstacles they may face.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release