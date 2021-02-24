Riverhead volunteer firefighters made a quick stop of a vehicle fire on Route 58 this morning.
Firefighters responding to the call at about 10:20 a.m. found a fully involved pickup truck in an eastbound lane of the county highway, just west of Kroemer Avenue.
The incident forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of travel, while firefighters put out the fire and the truck was towed from the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
