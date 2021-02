Michael J. Norkelun, Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland, formerly of Southold, died at home on Feb. 23, 2021. He was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.