A wind advisory is in effect for Long Island and much of the New York metro region late this afternoon into tomorrow morning.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the National Weather Service said in the advisory. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Due to snow melt and recent rainfall, some tree root systems may be somewhat compromised, potentially leading to some uprooted trees, the weather service said.

Rain is in the local forecast this morning, with areas of patchy fog possible, mainly before noon, with a high temperature near 48.