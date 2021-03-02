Gene P. Hilliker of Jamesport died on Feb. 22, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84 years old.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1936 in Corinna, Maine to Errold Hilliker and Vera Hilliker Knowlton (Sprague).

He worked locally as a meat manager for several grocery stores. He also worked for Wayside Market in Southold and was the house butcher at the Elbow Room in Jamesport. He was a 55-year member of Jamesport Fire Department and served as chief from 1977 to 1979. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited. His hobbies included spending time with family and friends, hunting, and a yearly trip to Maine with friends from Jamesport to join his old hunting buddies from Maine for a week in the woods.

He was predeceased by his wife Ida and siblings Darrell and Evelyn Phelps. He is survived by his his children Thomas (Christine), Barbara Van Houten (Michael), Kim Costantini (Robert) and Suzanne Ellwood, grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Meredith, Kyle and Kayla, six great-grandchildren and sister Miriam King of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

A graveside Jamesport Fire Department Firematic Service, lead by Chief Scott McKillop, was held on Feb. 25 at the Jamesport Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesport Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.