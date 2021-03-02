Louis J. Mastro of Venice, Florida, formerly of Southold, died in Florida on Feb. 26, 2021. He was 89 years old.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A second service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m., where Firematic Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.