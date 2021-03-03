The New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators is offering four $4,000 college scholarships; the applications deadline is March 19.

The scholarships — two athletic and two academic scholarships —- are available for any high school seniors or people currently enrolled in college. Applicants do not need to be of Italian-American heritage to be eligible. Specific requirements can be found on the scholarship website.

“I’m happy to announce these scholarships to students in my district,” said State Sen. Anthony Palumbo. “It is always a pleasure to recognize hard-working young men and women and especially gratifying to help them further their education when finances present a challenge for them.”

The scholarship winners will be announced on Italian-American Day, May 24.