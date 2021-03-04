Nine Riverhead High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Feb. 10 during a socially distanced candle lighting ceremony.

The inductees include: Alexander Bondarchuk, Brian Bondarchuk, Victoria Leonardi, Mina Sharpe, Imani Thomas, Madison Toolan, Dana Treadwell, Madison Vogel and Orangielee Wilkinson.

To be eligible for membership the students had to maintain an unweighted GPA of 92 or better, meet the standards of leadership, service, citizenship and character and complete 45 hours of community service.

To watch the induction ceremony, visit here.