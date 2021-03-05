Riverhead Town Police yesterday announced a taxicab compliance enforcement they said found six out of seven taxicabs they stopped on Wednesday in violation of state and/or local laws.

Police issued a total of 11 town code violations for violation of town code provisions requiring operator permits and vehicle permits, according to Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller. Police also issued one summons for a State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation for having an obstructed view.

There are currently four companies licensed to operate taxi cabs in Riverhead Town. They are Starlight Taxi and Limo Corp., Riverside Taxi Corp., Best Ride of the Hamptons and Moonlight Classic, Hegermiller said.

In addition requiring cab companies to be licensed, Riverhead Town Code requires operators to have town permits and individual vehicles to have vehicle permits.

Operator permit applicants are required to submit fingerprints, a physician’s statement of good health, a certification from their employer that they have passed a pre-employment drug test, and a copy of his New York State driver license, along with an abstract of their driving history. The operator’s permit is required to be conspicuously posted inside the cab.

The code prohibits issuance of operator permits to any person convicted of: any felony within 10 years; any crime involving the possession or sale of illegal drugs; any crime involving the the operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol; any offense that requires the applicant to register as a sex offender; reckless driving; and endangering the welfare of a child.

The law imposes requirements for the upkeep and maintenance of all taxi cabs. It also requires taxi drivers to “enforce a smoking ban” upon all occupants of their vehicles, including the driver, if requested to do so by a passenger.

Riverhead’s taxicab ordinance was adopted in May 2011.