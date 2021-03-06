Grace E. Gotimer of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, formerly of Calverton, died on March 3, 2021. She was 84 years old.

She was born on June 16, 1936 in Calverton to Harry and Charlotte Edwards.

After obtaining her master’s degree at Hofstra University, Grace taught at Riley Avenue Elementary School. She taught grades 1-3 over her 29-year career, retiring in 1991. Grace lived for her students, knew how special they were, and helped them dream big for their future.

Grace married Paul Gotimer on Nov. 22, 1957. They remained in her family’s home, raised their four children there, and eventually had grandchildren sleep over. Grace’s home on Edwards Avenue was frequented by many visitors and friends, who would stop by for coffee or just chat because they saw her sitting on the front porch. She believed in an open-door policy at all times.

After Grace retired, she and Paul purchased a truck and fifth wheel trailer with goals and ambitions of traveling the countryside. They became involved in rallies and met couples from around the country.

Grace shared her love of traveling, cooking, and crafting with her eight grandchildren. She would often be teaching them how to make flower wreaths. Grace would also teach her grandchildren how to taste test the desserts she made, including her blueberry buckle. Each summer, she would take her grandchildren on a week’s vacation to explore the East Coast. Grace was proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage and enjoyed planing family reunions.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2015. She is survived by her children, Scott (Denise), Jim (Peter), Drew, and Pamela (Kenneth) Davidson, grandchildren Jacob, Daniel, Patrick, Ashley (Brian), Chris (Kimber), Matthew, Angela (JT), and Nicole and by two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Interment at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Parents Association of Riley Avenue Elementary School (PARA), c/o Riley Avenue Elementary School, 374 Riley Avenue, Calverton, NY 11933