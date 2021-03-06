Sanford H. “Sandy” Friemann died suddenly from cardiac arrest on March 3, 2021 near his winter residence in Marco Island, Florida. He was 79 years old.

Born on Aug. 19, 1941 to Henry and Lillian (Mock) Friemann in Freeport, Sandy spent his early summers on Little Creek in Cutchogue. He attended the University of Georgia, and SUNY Farmingdale, earning a degree in horticulture. After graduating, he moved to Cutchogue full-time where he began what would become a 40-year career in agriculture. He was the co-founder of Pinewood Perennial Gardens in Cutchogue with his long-time business partner, Hank Rienecker.

Sandy was an active member of the community, serving in the Cutchogue Fire Department for over 53 years. He was elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners in 1993, and continued to hold this position until the time of his passing. He was an avid collector and restorer of classic hotrods and enjoyed being part of the car-show circuit.

Of all of the titles held throughout his life, none brought him more joy than the title of “Grampy.” He had unique and special relationships with each of his grandchildren and could often be found on the sidelines of their sporting events, having a poolside tea party, or bragging to strangers about their achievements. He was a people-person who made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Friemann (neé Whelan), daughters Wendy Forsley (Tom), Cindy McCaffery (Tom), Dana Lehnert (Bill) and six grandchildren: Cassidy and Kyle Forsley, Ryan and Evan McCaffery, and Everett and Breckin Lehnert. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Friemann (Pattie) and hid sister Barbara Hayes.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck, with Cutchogue Fire Department services commencing at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Cutchogue Fire Department.