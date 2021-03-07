During your visit to the Riverhead Post Office on West Main Street when you are mailing your letters, buying stamps or sending packages be sure to take a look and read the display of thank-you notes to the postal workers written by Riley Avenue Elementary School students during their “Great Kindness Challenge Initiative.”

This project was under the supervision of Mrs. Melissa Haupt, a teacher who kindly coordinated the challenge reaching out to the community with assistant principal Mrs. Jeanne Grim. The letters were quite interesting, thanking the postal workers for making deliveries of letters and packages working in all kinds of weather, for being able to buy stamps, envelopes and boxes at the post office and expressing hope that the workers were safe from the virus. It certainly is a beautiful display of their letters and pictures depicting how important the postal service is to all of us.

The initiative was to write letters thanking those who service us on a daily basis and so letters were written to Costco, B.J.’s, Riverhead and Southampton Highway Departments, Riverhead and Flanders Ambulance, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Southampton Hospital, City M.D., ShopRite, Stop and Shop, Riverhead and Southampton Police Departments, Riverhead and Flanders Fire Departments, and local post offices to mention a few. Students at the district’s elementary schools wrote the letters and Mrs. Haupt delivered them, showing the care, concern and recognition on how they are all-important to us in our daily lives. So, if and when you are out and about, check out the letters if you happened to be in one of these establishments. Courtesy photo: Riley Avenue Elementary School

Dot Madonia had a birthday last week but on Thursday she was pleasantly surprised to a little get-together with her friends to celebrate her birthday. Dots best friend Pat Kurpetski made a delicious chocolate cake, Donnie Kulesa made oatmeal raisin cookies, Peggy Sparrow and I brought her bouquet of flowers and John Kurpetski enjoyed a round of singing happy birthday to Dot. Everyone enjoyed reminiscing telling stories of the good old times!

March is Women’s History Month so be sure to check out the adult services book display by the reference desk. Use your library card and pick up a book or two or a movie and enjoy. There are so many books such as Long Island and the Woman Suffrage Movement by Antonia Petrash, Stories from Suffragette City: Stories of a Fine and Proper Nuisance by M. J. Rose or The Astronaut Wives Club: A True Story by Lily Koppel to mention a few. There are so many more titles in hardcopy, paperback, e book, or audio and happy reading!

The Riverhead Free Library has expanded their hours to better serve you. Hours are: Monday through Friday 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 3 pm. while Sundays are closed.

Did you know? The Riverhead Central School District has launched “Did you Know” as a social media campaign. You will see several times a week the school district will be sharing interesting tidbits and compelling facts about the school, the history and so much more on Facebook and Twitter and those who do not have Facebook or Twitter can also search [email protected] and the school website www.riverhead.net. Did you know? Check it out!

Three Riverhead CAP (Community Awareness Program) have been accepted into the Suffolk County Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Council. Tifany Perez, Cameron Rothwell and Alexandro Santoro will be the part of the new council that engages youth in County government. All three are members of both CAP’s Peer Leadership program and the Riverhead Youth Coalition. Congratulations on an awesome job! The Youth Council is made up of 30 young people ages 14 through 21 and adult supported. They work in unison on policy teams to identify and prioritize issues that matter to Suffolk County. Issues on education and careers, civic engagement, juvenile justice, environmental justice, and youth violence/cyberbullying.

Be sure to check out the new upcoming exhibit “What the #*!! Is That?” Ordinary objects from yesteryear that are mysteries to the modern eye. This exhibit is held in the Weathervane Gallery beginning on Friday, March 12. Objects we use to get through an ordinary day have changed so tremendously over time, so much so that many everyday items once used at work or home by your grandparents or even great-grandparents are now virtually unrecognizable. The collection will baffle, befuddle and bemuse you. Bring your cellphone for an interactive experience. Remember the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 4:30 pm. Masks are required of all visitors over the age of 2 years old.

How about an “Around the World Summer Camp” this summer? Pack your bags and join the Southampton Youth Bureau for eight wonderful weeks around the world! The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau is currently accepting applications for their “Around the World Summer Camp” at the Flanders Youth Center, 655 Flanders Road. Explore the different cultures through food, crafts, stories, sports and weekly field trips too. The program begins July 6 and runs through August 26 and will be held on Mondays through Thursdays from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Youth in grades 5-8 are eligible to participate (proof of grade is required). The fee is $600 for all 8 weeks (price includes cost of field trips, snacks and supplies). Space is limited and for more information or to view registration form, please call (631) 702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 14 so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour. Just remember the old saying Spring ahead and you will be just fine.

Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day on March 17!