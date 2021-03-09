Stella Nidzyn of Riverhead died on Feb. 28, 2021 at her home. She was 94 years old.

She was born and raised in Speonk/Remsenburg. She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. She attended Wilfred Beauty School in New York City. She was self-employed as a hair dresser for 70 years. She was an avid traveler and visited Switzerland and Australia, salmon fished in Iceland, rode camels in Morocco, visited distant family in the Ukraine and spent winters in Florida. Her hobbies included talking to people, gardening and listening and dancing to Polka music.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert and son Robert. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Glover and Marlene, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors on Thursday, March at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Friday, March 5 at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.