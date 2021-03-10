April A. Pokorny of Calverton died March 9, 2021. She was 68 years old.

She was born in Amityville on April 13, 1952, the daughter of Howard and Elizabeth (Schwarz) Hoyt.

A 1970 graduate of Connetquot High School, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at St. Joseph’s College and a master’s degree at Stony Brook University.

She married Louis Pokorny on Aug. 2, 1970.

She was a teacher at Westhampton Beach Elementary School. In her retirement, she worked as a writer and copy editor for RiverheadLOCAL.

April enjoyed nature, gardening and bird-watching. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, her children, Joshua of Calverton and Jennifer Andersen of Farmingville, her grandchildren, LJ and Marissa, her mother Elizabeth Lamb of Florida, and her siblings, David Hoyt, Helene Hoyt and Allison Hoyt, all of Florida.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church in Shoreham. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.