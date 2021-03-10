Eileen Murray of Calverton died on March 8, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 53 years old.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1967 in Queens to Michael Murray and Kathleen Reis. She attained a bachelors degree.

She was predeceased by her father. She is survived by her mother and sister Lorraine (Bill) Callas.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. Memorial donations to the ALS Foundation or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration would be appreciated.