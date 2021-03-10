Students in grades 7-12 will be issued plastic face shields so they can return to in-person instruction four days a week after spring break.
The Riverhead school board last night unanimously approved the purchase of two face shields for each student in grades 7-12 at a cost of $5,400.
Students will be required to wear cloth masks under the plastic face shields, according to officials. So equipped, students will not be required to maintain a six-foot social distance in classrooms. This will allow students to be in classrooms four days per week. However, students may opt to remain in hybrid instruction (in-person two days only) or to remain full-remote.
The board opted for face shields rather than plastic barriers on student desks because barriers are much more expensive — a total cost of over $80,000 — and the district would not be able to purchase one for every classroom. Students would have to carry them from class to class, or there would additionally be a problem cleaning and sanitizing the barriers with students changing classrooms each period.
Riverhead Central Faculty Association president Greg Wallace said the teachers union isn’t taking a position on this issue.
“If it complies with state regulations as a barrier, it’s a barrier,” Wallace said. “RCFA’s priority is to make sure every member who wants a vaccine gets vaccinated. The sooner our work force is vaccinated, the sooner we can return to pre-pandemic protocols,” Wallace said.
Riverhead’s K-6 buildings were all on four-day in-person instruction schedules by the time students returned from winter break in January. K-6 classroom desks were outfitted with plastic barriers.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.