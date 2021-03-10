Students in grades 7-12 will be issued plastic face shields so they can return to in-person instruction four days a week after spring break.

The Riverhead school board last night unanimously approved the purchase of two face shields for each student in grades 7-12 at a cost of $5,400.

Students will be required to wear cloth masks under the plastic face shields, according to officials. So equipped, students will not be required to maintain a six-foot social distance in classrooms. This will allow students to be in classrooms four days per week. However, students may opt to remain in hybrid instruction (in-person two days only) or to remain full-remote.

The board opted for face shields rather than plastic barriers on student desks because barriers are much more expensive — a total cost of over $80,000 — and the district would not be able to purchase one for every classroom. Students would have to carry them from class to class, or there would additionally be a problem cleaning and sanitizing the barriers with students changing classrooms each period.

Riverhead Central Faculty Association president Greg Wallace said the teachers union isn’t taking a position on this issue.

“If it complies with state regulations as a barrier, it’s a barrier,” Wallace said. “RCFA’s priority is to make sure every member who wants a vaccine gets vaccinated. The sooner our work force is vaccinated, the sooner we can return to pre-pandemic protocols,” Wallace said.

Riverhead’s K-6 buildings were all on four-day in-person instruction schedules by the time students returned from winter break in January. K-6 classroom desks were outfitted with plastic barriers.