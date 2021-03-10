Zbigniew “Ziggy” Wilinski, of Riverhead, died March 9, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 74 years old.

Born in Germany on June 21, 1946, he was the son of Stanislaw and Aurelia (Sottysiak) Wilinski.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1964, attended Suffolk County Community College and served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971.

He married Wanda Bondarowicz on July 15, 1972 at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and served as Riverhead Postmaster. He was the president and manager of Riverhead Polish Hall.

He was a member of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club, a congregant at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead and a past member of the St. Isidore School Board of Education.

He was a Mets fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michelle of Riverhead, Mark (Sharon) of Connecticut, his siblings, Barbara Koplak of Speonk and Roman (Cathy) of Southold. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam and Austin.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Isidore’s Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Details to follow.