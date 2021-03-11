The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jadarrius Hunt, 14, who is missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, 254 Middle Road in Riverhead.
Jarrius is described as a Black male, 6’-3” and 250 pounds, with medium complexion, brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and blue sneakers. He was possibly using a pink bicycle, police said.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
Anyone with information on Jadarrius Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.
