Barbara A. Reiter of Mattituck died on March 6, 2021. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1929. She worked as an accountant in New York City. She volunteered at Peconic Bay Medical Center for more than seven years. She was an avid traveler and was able to travel throughout the world and to Antartica on a scientific expedition. Her hobbies included reading, going to the theatre, gardening, music, art, animals and nature.

She is survived by her daughter Gwen Sartoris (Jim) of Freeport, Maine, sister Kathleen Milne of Mattituck and brothers Lionel (Kathy) of Kentland, Indiana and Donald (Betty) of Chemung, New York.

A memorial will be scheduled for a later date. To pay condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website. Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, PO Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 of the North Fork Community Theater, PO Box 86, Mattituck, NY 11952.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.