Bruce J. Parkhill of Southold died on March 4, 2021. He was 89 years old.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1932 in Sayville to Anna (Westerbeke) and Herbert Parkhill. He served in the U.S. Navy. His first occupation was as a lineman for New York Telephone Company. His second was an owner of Two By Four Antiques in Greenport with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Susan, children Bruce Jr., Susan and Brian and several grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 9 at the Union Cemetery in Sayville, New York.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.