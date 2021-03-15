William A. Gajeski of Laurel died in New York City on March 6, 2021. He was 65 years old.

He was born on May 12, 1955 in Greenport to Helen (Dull) and Felix Gajeski. He graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1973.

William worked as a farmer with Felix Gajeski & Sons and with Half Hollow Nursery in Laurel. He was a retired member of the Jamesport Fire Department. His hobbies included NASCAR and old tractors.

He is survived by his son Keith (Kerri) of Pennsylvania, three grandchildren and brother Felix “Babe” Gajeski, Jr. (Gwen).

The family has chosen to remember his life privately at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to Jamesport Fire Department or Bideawee Animal Shelter in Westhampton would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.