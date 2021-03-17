Pamela R. Thompson of Cutchogue died on March 12, 2021. She was 65 years old.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1955 in Greenport to Florence (Griffin) and Spencer W. Petty, III. She graduated from Mattituck High School in 1973.

She was predeceased by her children Jason and Kelli and brother Duane. She is survived by her husband Kevin, daughter Samantha, grandchildren Breanna, Tristan, Karina and Cameron, brothers Bryan, Bruce and Leslie, sister Lauren and daughter-in-law Cynthia.



The family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

