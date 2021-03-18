Mary Lee Feldman of Calverton died on March 16, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 76 years old.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1944 in Brooklyn to Charles Camedeco and Ruth Pearlberg. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters Jacklyn (Thomas) Lisi and Allison (Arthur) Feldman-Squires and grandsons Thomas and Nicholas.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 20 at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m. A private cremation will follow. To share a memory or pay tribute to the family, please visit the funeral home website.